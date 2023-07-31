Minister and Deputy Ministers of Finance Take Oath of Office Before Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Assure of their Commitment to Serving Government, Country 

State House, Freetown, Monday 31 July 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presided over the oath-taking and swearing-in ceremony of the Minister of Finance, MoF, Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura, and his deputies recently approved by Parliament following their appointments to serve in the cabinet.

The tradition to prepare public officials before they take up offices to serve in various ministries in Government was in fulfilment of provisions of the Constitution, which require them to ask God to help them as they solemnly swear to serve Sierra Leone faithfully and defend her honour and good name.

Minister of Finance and his team completed the process before proceeding to read the supplementary budget in Parliament, a macroeconomic proposal that is consistent with programme projections for revenues and expenditures and informed by programme projections for growth and inflation.

Mr. Bangura expressed gratitude to God for providence over the country and the President, whom he thanked for the confidence he had reposed in them at the ministry to serve the country, adding that they would ensure to serve the President and the country with loyalty and faithfulness.

“The team at MoF will maintain the relationship with international partners and we will ensure we work assiduously to deliver for you and the people of this nation,” he said.

In his brief statement President Bio congratulated them, noting that their job was not an easy one.

“I have meticulously chosen this team. I know you are not new to the job, but I am encouraging you to work as one. Rest assured that my doors are always open for discussions and support that you may need,” he told the team at MoF.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl