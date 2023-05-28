Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Graces Inauguration In Nigeria, Plans Bilateral Meeting With Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government

Abuja, Nigeria, Sunday 28 May 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, who doubles as Chairperson of the African Peer Review Forum of Heads of State and Government, has arrived in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria, to attend the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday 29 May 2023.

President Bio and his entourage arrived safely with his delegation on Sunday 28 May 2023 at the

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, where he was received by officials of the Federal Government as one of over 65 world leaders, including heads of state, invited for the ceremony.

They were later hosted to a dinner where world leaders, academic, business leaders, members of the diplomatic community and heads of state and government interacted informally, exchanging courtesies and pleasantries.

