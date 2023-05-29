Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends Inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Who Promises to Defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Eagle Square, Abuja, Nigeria, Monday 29 May 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, who doubles as Chair of the African Peer Review Forum of Heads of State and Government, has joined over 65 world leaders, including heads of state, invited to grace the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The inauguration ceremony started with a call to order by the masters of ceremonies, who announced the arrival of invited world leaders and heads of state, including His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio as they arrived at Eagle Square.

The 5000-sitting capacity venue was jam-packed with invited guests from across Africa, the world, and Nigeria who converged on the venue to witness the inauguration ceremony. The arrival of the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and the President-elect, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu was announced as the high point of the event.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, His Lordship Olukayode Ariwoola, administered the oath of office to the Vice President and the President, which is a solemn occasion in fulfillment of the requirement of Section 140 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

The swearing-in ceremony was followed by the formal handing over of flags by the outgoing President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCF, the lowering and hoisting of the national and defense flags, a march past in slow and quick times, an air display by the forces, and a cultural troupe display by the regions in Nigeria.

President Tinubu, in his first address assured that “I stand before you, honoured to assume the sacred mandate you have given me. My love for this nation is abiding. My confidence in its people is unwavering, and my faith in God Almighty is absolute.

“For many years, Nigeria’s critics have traded the rumour that our nation will break apart, even perish. Yet here we are. We have stumbled at times, but our resilience and diversity have kept us going”.

The President of Nigeria informed invitees and Nigerians that his team would publicly detail key aspects of their programme in the coming days and weeks. He stated that “Today, permit me to outline in broad terms a few initiatives that define our concept of progressive good governance in furtherance of the Nigerian ideal”.

He identified five principles that would guide his administration, including upholding the rule of law, defending the nation from terror and all forms of criminality, remodelling its economy, empowering women and youth, and fighting corruption.

