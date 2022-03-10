Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs for Turkey and Vietnam

State House, Freetown, Thursday 10 March 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has departed Sierra Leone today for Antalya, Turkey on the invitation of the President of Turkey, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The Forum provides a platform to facilitate debate on global and regional issues, bringing together world leaders and non-state actors. The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is slated for 11 – 13 March 2022.

From the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio will proceed to Vietnam at the invitation of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, for an official state visit.

The state visit is expected to focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation between Sierra Leone and Vietnam on Rice Production, Aquaculture, Small-scale Manufacturing, Tourism, Trade and Investment, Healthcare and Technology.

The President has been accompanied by the First Lady, Madam Fatima Bio. He is expected to return to Sierra Leone on 20th March 2022.

