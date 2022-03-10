Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio and Delegation Arrive in Turkey to Join Leading Global Actors at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Antalya, Turkey, Thursday 10 March 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has arrived in Antalya, the largest Turkish city on the Mediterranean coast outside the Aegean region, under the auspices of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey, on 11-13 March 2022

Heads of State and Government, Ministers, policy makers, diplomats, business leaders, academics, think-tankers and representatives of the youth and media will be meet again at the second Antalya Diplomacy Forum to address a wide range of topics in international relations under the overarching theme of “Recoding Diplomacy”.

President Bio is also slated to join the panel of other global leaders to discuss regional and global pathways to peace and prosperity.

From the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio will proceed to Vietnam at the invitation of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, for an official state visit.

The two leaders will look at possibilities around enhancing bilateral cooperation between Sierra Leone and Vietnam on Rice Production, Aquaculture, Small-scale Manufacturing, Tourism, Trade and Investment, Healthcare and Technology.

