Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Assumes ECOWAS Chairmanship, Making History For Sierra Leone

Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday June 21, 2025 -His Excellency, President Dr Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone has officially assumed the Chairmanship of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), marking a historic moment as the first Sierra Leonean Head of State to hold this prestigious position.

The announcement has been met with great national pride, as President Bio takes on a role that symbolizes renewed commitment to unity, peace, security, and sustainable development across the West African region. Known for his democratic credentials and consistent pursuit of social and economic progress, President Bio is widely seen as a transformative leader ready to steer ECOWAS through challenging times.

In his new role, President Bio has outlined four key strategic priorities: restoring constitutional order and deepening democracy; revitalizing regional security cooperation; unlocking economic integration; and building institutional credibility. These pillars are expected to guide ECOWAS’ efforts toward regional stability, economic prosperity, and enhanced cooperation among member states.

President Bio extended his appreciation to his predecessor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, for his steadfast leadership and commitment to regional dialogue and peace-building during his tenure.

“Thank you for placing your trust in me and in the Republic of Sierra Leone,” President Bio said in his acceptance remarks. “I accept this responsibility with full awareness of the magnitude of the task ahead and the complexity of the moment.”

President Bio’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for West Africa, and his leadership is seen as a beacon of hope and solidarity for a region striving toward greater integration and resilience.

