Sierra Leone’s Landmark USD 2.2 Billion Mission 300 Energy Compact Endorsed

New York, USA, Wednesday 24 September 2025 – Sierra Leone has achieved a historic milestone with the official endorsement of its USD 2.2 billion Mission 300 Energy Compact, the largest infrastructure development plan in the nation’s history. The endorsement was announced at the Bloomberg Global Forum 2025, with support from the World Bank Group (WBG), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and other key partners.

The Mission 300 Energy Compact aims to transform electricity access in Sierra Leone, raising national coverage from 36 percent to 78 percent. The plan focuses on expanding renewable power generation, modernizing transmission and distribution networks, promoting clean cooking solutions, and creating a more attractive environment for private sector investment and governance reforms.

Receiving the endorsement letter, President Julius Maada Bio, who also serves as Sierra Leone’s Minister of Energy, hailed the initiative as groundbreaking.

“Our Mission 300 Energy Compact is the most ambitious and comprehensive energy infrastructure initiative ever developed for Sierra Leone. Powered by evidence-based solutions and data, this single plan for Sierra Leone’s energy transformation holds the greatest promise for unlocking sustainable and inclusive development for our people.” He said.

The compact was developed in record time under the leadership of the Inter-Ministerial Coordination Group, co-chaired by Minister of Finance Sheku A.F. Bangura and Dr. Kandeh K. Yumkella, Chair of both the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy and Food Security, and the Energy Governance Coordination Group (EGCG).

Mission 300 is a wider initiative by the World Bank and AfDB to deliver electricity access to 300 million people across Africa by 2030, fostering economic growth and stability through clean, affordable, and reliable energy. Alongside Sierra Leone, compacts from 17 other countries also received endorsement.

