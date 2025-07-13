Chairman ECOWAS Authority President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Malabo, Equatorial Guinea To Attend 7th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Summit

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, 12 July 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and current Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has arrived in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to attend the 7th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, taking place on 13 July 2025.

The summit convenes Heads of State and Government of African Union Member States, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Commission (AUC) to evaluate the continent’s progress on regional integration, peace and security, governance, and sustainable development.

As Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bio is scheduled to deliver a statement on behalf of the West African bloc during the session on regional integration. The session includes interventions from other regional leaders, such as the Chairpersons of the East African Community (EAC), Southern African Development Community (SADC), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and others. His statement is expected to address shared priorities around economic recovery, regional stability, and enhanced coordination between the AU and RECs.

The meeting agenda includes deliberations on the status of continental integration, the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Africa’s response to geopolitical developments, and the progress made under the AU’s 2025 Theme of the Year. Other focus areas include conflict prevention, institutional reform, and the harmonization of AU and REC policies.

The 7th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting is being hosted by His Excellency President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea and chaired by His Excellency João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and current Chairperson of the African Union.

