Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Progress Report On Feed Salone Initiative, Reaffirms The Initiative As A Response To Food Insecurity

State House, Freetown, Thursday 12 March 2026 – His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has received a progress report from members of the Presidential Council for Delivering Feed Salone at State House, reaffirming that the initiative is the government’s flagship response to the country’s long-standing food security challenges. Inaugurated in October 2023, the council was mandated to ensure that Feed Salone delivers tangible results for Sierra Leoneans.

Speaking at the meeting, President Bio noted that the council is made up of qualified Sierra Leoneans tasked with transforming agriculture from subsistence farming to a productive sector that creates jobs and drives economic growth.

The President highlighted improvements in rural livelihoods and efforts to reduce malnutrition, adding that idea-sharing and innovation are key elements in successful agricultural transformation. He emphasized that Sierra Leone has the potential to produce enough food to feed its population.

President Bio also stressed the importance of strengthening domestic food production amid global uncertainties, including conflicts and geopolitical tensions that continue to disrupt supply chains. He described Feed Salone as a national resilience strategy and noted that pressure on food imports has already declined due to progress made over the past three years.

He further reported increased cocoa exports contributing to foreign exchange earnings, while farmers now have improved access to quality seeds through the seed laboratory established at Mile 91 and the work of the Sierra Leone Agricultural Research Institute.

President Bio encouraged greater private sector participation, particularly in poultry production, and declared that 2026 must be a year of action for the initiative. He urged the council to track progress, expand irrigated farmland, strengthen technical capacity, and mobilize more investment.

The President also noted that irrigation works are nearing completion in Tormabum and Gbondapi and expressed optimism that investments in agriculture will eventually eliminate the need to import rice, onions, and fresh eggs. He stressed the need for stronger agricultural infrastructure, including storage facilities, roads, markets, and milling plants, to support the next phase of Feed Salone.

Additionally, he called for greater value addition through local processing of agricultural products and emphasized the role of data, technology, and innovation in modernizing the sector.

“This Feed Salone initiative must be treated as a national priority. We are building a Sierra Leone where we can feed ourselves and improve lives,” the President stated.

Providing updates on implementation, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Henry Musa Kpaka reported that severe food insecurity had declined from 28% in 2023 to 13% in 2025.

He also noted increased agricultural exports, especially in cocoa, alongside improvements in infrastructure including feeder roads, bridges, milling, and storage facilities. The Minister revealed that Sierra Leone has not imported seeds in the past three years due to strengthened domestic systems.

According to him, the government has so far supported the cultivation of 17,100 hectares of rice, 3,000 hectares of cocoa, 490 hectares of onions, and 670 hectares of maize.

Looking ahead to 2026, the government plans to establish two rice production clusters, a Cocoa Board, an Agricultural Development Bank and Insurance Scheme, and expanded livestock and veterinary services. He also announced that 40 new tractors have arrived to further support the Feed Salone initiative.

The meeting reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to transforming agriculture into a modern, productive, and resilient sector capable of feeding the nation and driving economic growth. With continued collaboration between government, the private sector, farmers, and development partners, the Feed Salone initiative remains a cornerstone of Sierra Leone’s journey toward food security, reduced poverty, and sustainable national development.

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