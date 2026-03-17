Heads Of State Of Guinea, Liberia, And Sierra Leone Reaffirm Commitment To Peaceful Coexistence And Border Cooperation At Tripartite Summit In Conakry

Conakry, Guinea, March 16, 2026 – The Presidents of Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone have reaffirmed their collective commitment to peaceful coexistence and cooperation along their shared borders following a high-level tripartite summit held in Conakry on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The meeting brought together H.E Mamadi Doumbouya, President of the Republic of Guinea, H.E Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, and H.E Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone. The Côte d’Ivoire participated as an observer.

The summit focused on strengthening cooperation to address recent tensions in border communities and to promote stability within the Mano River Union (MRU). The three leaders reviewed the prevailing security situation along their common borders and emphasized the importance of dialogue and collaboration to prevent further incidents.

In their final communiqué, the Heads of State expressed concern about the growing number of crises and conflicts around the world, noting that their economic, security, and humanitarian impacts are being felt most strongly in developing countries.

They reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, and good neighbourliness, stressing that these values form the foundation of the longstanding friendship and cooperation among the three nations. The leaders called for a return to the long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence among border communities.

The Presidents also recommitted themselves to maintaining peace, security, stability, and development within the Mano River Union and agreed that all border-related issues among their countries would continue to be resolved through peaceful diplomatic means in accordance with Article 33 of the United Nations Charter.

To strengthen regional security, the leaders agreed to enhance joint cooperation among their defence and security institutions to combat threats such as terrorism, transnational organized crime, and trafficking. Measures adopted include intensifying joint border patrols, strengthening the exchange of intelligence and security information, and establishing rapid communication mechanisms between local authorities and security agencies.

The summit also emphasized the need to promote economic development in border regions as a pathway to long-term peace and prosperity. The three countries agreed to encourage greater cooperation in trade, infrastructure development, energy, environmental protection, and the free movement of persons, goods, and services.

In addition, the Heads of State instructed relevant national agencies responsible for border management to meet urgently to prevent and contain incidents, facilitate dialogue between communities, and work toward coordinated solutions. These agencies will also continue technical work, supported by regional and international partners, to clarify and demarcate territorial and maritime boundaries in order to prevent misunderstandings.

The leaders further agreed to strengthen joint surveillance and conflict-prevention mechanisms along their borders and announced plans to convene a summit of the Mano River Union within one month to revitalize the organization and enhance regular dialogue on peace, security, and development among member states.

At the close of the meeting, the Presidents expressed their appreciation to the Government and people of Guinea for the warm hospitality and the excellent arrangements that ensured the success of the summit. They also commended the spirit of openness and fraternity that characterized the discussions.

The summit concluded with the leaders reaffirming their willingness to undertake reciprocal working visits to one another’s countries as part of efforts to deepen cooperation, strengthen regional solidarity, and promote peaceful coexistence among their peoples.

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