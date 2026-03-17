Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Conakry For Mano River Leaders’ Meeting On Regional Peace And Border Security

Conakry, Guinea, Monday 16 March 2026 – His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of Economic Community of West African States, has arrived in Conakry, Guinea, to attend a high-level meeting of Mano River leaders focused on regional peace and border security.

Upon arrival, President Bio was received by the Prime Minister of Guinea, Amadou Oury Bah, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Morissanda Kouyaté.

President Bio is joined in Conakry by H.E Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of Liberia, for a meeting hosted by H.E Mamadi Doumbouya, President of the Republic of Guinea.

The three Heads of State are expected to deliberate on issues relating to peace, security, and regional cooperation within the Mano River Basin. Recent developments have heightened tensions over boundary concerns involving Sierra Leone and Guinea, as well as, between Liberia and Guinea.

The Conakry meeting is expected to strengthen cooperation among the Mano River countries and reinforce collective commitments to peaceful coexistence, respecting individual sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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