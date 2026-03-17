  • info@statehouse.gov.sl

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Conakry For Mano River Leaders’ Meeting On Regional Peace And Border Security

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Conakry For Mano River Leaders’ Meeting On Regional Peace And Border Security

Conakry, Guinea, Monday 16 March 2026  –  His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of Economic Community of West African States, has arrived in Conakry, Guinea, to attend a high-level meeting of Mano River leaders focused on regional peace and border security.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Conakry For Mano River Leaders’ Meeting On Regional Peace And Border Security

Upon arrival, President Bio was received by the Prime Minister of Guinea, Amadou Oury Bah, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Morissanda Kouyaté.

President Bio is joined in Conakry by H.E Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of Liberia, for a meeting hosted by H.E Mamadi Doumbouya, President of the Republic of Guinea.

The three Heads of State are expected to deliberate on issues relating to peace, security, and regional cooperation within the Mano River Basin. Recent developments have heightened tensions over boundary concerns involving Sierra Leone and Guinea, as well as, between Liberia and Guinea.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Conakry For Mano River Leaders’ Meeting On Regional Peace And Border Security

The Conakry meeting is expected to strengthen cooperation among the Mano River countries and reinforce collective commitments to peaceful coexistence, respecting individual sovereignty and territorial integrity.

For media enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl

Latest News

guinea liberia sierra leone meeting
March 17, 2026
Heads Of State Of Guinea, Liberia, And Sierra Leone Reaffirm Commitment To Peaceful Coexistence And Border Cooperation At Tripartite Summit In Conakry
Read More
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Progress Report On Feed Salone Initiative, Reaffirms The Initiative As A Response To Food Insecurity
March 12, 2026
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Progress Report On Feed Salone Initiative, Reaffirms The Initiative As A Response To Food Insecurity
Read More
Global Partnership For Education Announces Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio As A Champion For Sustainable Education Financing
March 11, 2026
Global Partnership For Education Announces Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio As A Champion For Sustainable Education Financing - Full Press Release
Read More
1 2 3 70
Scroll to Top