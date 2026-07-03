Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Urges Africa To Turn Global Crisis Into Continental Opportunity At African Political Alliance Summit

Lomé, Republic of Togo, 3 July 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has called on African leaders to transform global crises into opportunities for continental renewal, urging the continent to become an active architect of the emerging global order rather than a passive victim of geopolitical events.

Addressing the Extraordinary Conference of the African Political Alliance (APA) in Lomé under the theme “Africa and the Middle East Crisis: Impacts, Challenges and Strategic Responses,” President Bio delivered a broad strategic vision for Africa’s economic transformation, diplomatic coordination, security architecture and institutional reform.

Reflecting on the impact of the Middle East conflict on African economies, he noted that rising fuel prices, inflation, disrupted supply chains and reduced investment flows have demonstrated how deeply interconnected the global economy has become.

“The crisis in the Middle East is a stark reminder that, in today’s interconnected world, no region is insulated from the consequences of conflict,” he said, stressing that such challenges should strengthen Africa’s resolve to build resilient economies capable of withstanding future external shocks. “No external crisis can define Africa’s future. Only Africa can define Africa’s future.”

President Bio commended Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé for establishing the African Political Alliance, describing it as an important platform for strategic dialogue and stronger political coordination among African leaders. He maintained that Africa needs more mechanisms to harmonise its positions on global issues while pursuing solutions driven by African leadership.

He also urged the continent to avoid becoming entangled in geopolitical rivalries, insisting that Africa’s priority should be protecting its own peace, security and development through diplomacy, international law and negotiated solutions rather than taking sides in global power contests.

Drawing on Sierra Leone’s own post-war experience, President Bio underscored that lasting peace is achieved through reconciliation, inclusive governance and political dialogue, observing that sustainable stability cannot be secured by military means alone.

The ECOWAS Chairman devoted significant attention to Africa’s economic future, arguing that the continent must end the long-standing pattern of exporting raw materials while importing finished products. He called for accelerated implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), stronger regional manufacturing, expanded value addition, climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, improved infrastructure and greater investment in domestic productive capacity to enhance economic sovereignty and reduce dependence on external markets.

He further challenged African governments to prepare for the Fourth Industrial Revolution by investing in education, digital infrastructure, innovation, research and entrepreneurship, noting that Africa’s youthful population represents one of its greatest strategic advantages.

President Bio also reiterated Africa’s longstanding call for reform of the United Nations Security Council in line with the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, arguing that a continent representing nearly one-fifth of the world’s population deserves fair representation in global decision-making.

Speaking as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, he reaffirmed the regional bloc’s commitment to peacebuilding, democratic governance, regional integration and sustainable development.

To strengthen Africa’s collective response to global crises, President Bio proposed establishing a permanent continental mechanism for geopolitical risk assessment and early warning, alongside the development of a common African position on the Middle East crisis to enable the continent to engage international partners with one coherent voice.

Concluding his address, President Bio challenged African leaders to see global instability not simply as a threat but as an opportunity to accelerate industrialisation, strengthen institutions and expand Africa’s influence in world affairs.

“The world is changing before our eyes,” he said. “The question is not whether change will come. The question is whether Africa will shape that change or be shaped by it.”

Reiterating the central message of his address, he concluded: “No external crisis can define Africa’s future. Only Africa can define Africa’s future.”

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