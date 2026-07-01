President Julius Maada Bio Highlights Gains In Government, Reaffirms Commitment To Inclusive Governance And National Unity At Presidential Town Hall Meeting In Makeni

Fatima hall, University of Makeni, 30 June 2026 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has highlighted gains in Government and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparent, inclusive and people-centred governance during a Presidential Town Hall Meeting in Makeni.

The interactive engagement brought together government officials, Paramount Chiefs, development stakeholders, youth and women’s groups, and residents of Makeni, providing a platform for dialogue on governance, national development and Sierra Leone’s future.

The discussions focused on governance, economic transformation and development, human capital development, drug trafficking and drug abuse, Sierra Leone’s leadership on the global stage, and the President’s legacy.

President Bio outlined his achievements, noting expanded educational access for two million children, increased electricity coverage to 36%, significant reductions in maternal and child mortality by 79% and 59% respectively, a drop in food inflation from 19% to 2.56%, and major infrastructure developments including 473.46 km of paved roads and the construction of 24 bridges.

He reiterated his dedication to enhancing education quality, expanding access to electricity, strengthening collaboration with the private sector on ongoing road expansion projects, increasing investment in human capital development, and advancing women’s involvement in agriculture and national development.

He also called on Sierra Leoneans to reject tribalism and embrace national unity, stressing that the country’s diversity should be a source of strength.

“I have demonstrated to you all that I am inclusive, so I challenge you all to break the boundaries of tribalism. Through this challenge, let us see ourselves as one,” he said.

The President urged citizens to participate in the forthcoming national population and housing census, assuring them that the exercise would be conducted transparently and credibly.

He further highlighted Sierra Leone’s current leadership role within the Economic Community of West African States as a historic achievement, reflecting the country’s growing influence in the region.

As part of the programme, President Bio presented a symbolic cheques to three beneficiaries representing 1,200 young people set to receive start‑up grants from the 8,000‑business scheme under the World Bank and Government‑funded Productive Social Safety Nets and Youth Employment project.

He also officially launched the Ministry of Information and Civic Education Update Magazine, Volume 3, describing it as an important platform for communicating Government policies, programmes and development achievements.

The Presidential Town Hall Meeting concluded with renewed calls for unity, transparency and active citizen participation, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to inclusive governance and sustained engagement with the people.

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