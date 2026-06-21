President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Manowa Bridge, Connecting Communities And Unlocking Economic Opportunities In Eastern Sierra Leone

Manowa Town, Kailahun District, Saturday, 20 June 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has formally commissioned the Manowa Bridge over the Moa River in Peje Bongre Chiefdom, Kailahun District, marking a major milestone in the Government’s efforts to improve connectivity, facilitate trade, and accelerate socio-economic development across Sierra Leone. Constructed under the World Bank-supported Smallholder Commercialisation and Agribusiness Development Project (SCADeP), the modern bridge spans the Moa River and is designed to serve communities safely and efficiently for generations to come.

The newly constructed two-lane bridge replaces one of the country’s longstanding ferry crossings and is expected to significantly strengthen connectivity between Peje Bongre and Upper Bambara Chiefdoms while enhancing access across Kpeje West, Upper Bambara, Penguia, and Luawa Chiefdoms. It will reduce travel time and transportation costs while improving access to markets, healthcare, education, and other essential services. The bridge will also enhance the movement of agricultural produce from eastern Sierra Leone, creating new opportunities for farmers and traders.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Bio reflected on the challenges that residents of Manowa, Pendembu, and surrounding communities had endured for decades as a result of inadequate transport infrastructure.

“For generations, the journey between these communities was never measured by distance alone. It was measured by whether the ferry was operating, whether the rains had arrived, and whether crossing the Moa River was possible at all,” the President recalled.

He noted that since Sierra Leone’s independence in 1961, communities on both sides of the river had depended on a manual cable ferry, which often limited access to markets, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.

“Today, that changes. Today, we commission the Manowa Bridge, a modern, all-weather crossing that replaces uncertainty with reliability, isolation with connection, and delay with opportunity. This bridge is a declaration that no Sierra Leonean should be disadvantaged because of where they live,” President Bio stated. “A mother no longer has to wonder whether a ferry is operating before seeking medical care for her child. A farmer no longer has to risk delays in transporting cocoa, oil palm, rice, cassava, and other produce to market. This bridge will transform lives and livelihoods,” he added.

The President emphasized that the bridge is the result of a deliberate Government policy to connect isolated communities and invest in infrastructure that improves the daily lives of citizens.

“Through our partnership with the World Bank under SCADeP, we committed ourselves to replacing unreliable ferry crossings with resilient bridge infrastructure that can serve communities safely throughout the year. The Manowa Bridge is a flagship symbol of that commitment,” he said.

The President also recalled that in 2020, the Government secured a US$30 million World Bank grant to replace seven manual ferry crossings nationwide with modern bridges. He announced that four of those bridges, Manowa, Mattru-Senehun, Gendema, and Tomparie, have now been completed.

“These projects are part of a national programme to connect communities, unlock economic potential, strengthen resilience, and ensure that development reaches every corner of Sierra Leone,” he said.

First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio described the bridge as another demonstration of President Bio’s commitment to national development and inclusive growth. She commended the Government’s efforts in replacing old ferry crossings across the country, noting that such investments improve the lives of ordinary citizens, particularly farmers and rural communities.

In his address, World Bank Country Manager, Mr. Abdu Muwonge, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting President Bio’s Big Five Game Changers.

“With the completion of this bridge, farmers in this region are expected to generate an estimated annual agricultural turnover of over US$7 million. The bridge will reduce post-harvest losses, improve market access within Sierra Leone and neighbouring Guinea, and strengthen trade and connectivity across the region,” he said.

Mr. Muwonge further assured the Government of the World Bank’s continued partnership and support for the country’s development agenda.

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