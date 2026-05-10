Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod For SLPP Eastern Regional Headquarters, Dedicates Project To Grassroots Supporters

Kenema City, Eastern Region, Saturday 9 May 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has turned the sod for the construction of the Eastern Regional Headquarters of the Sierra Leone People’s Party in Kenema City, dedicating the project to the party’s grassroots supporters across the region.

The ceremony attracted supporters and members of the SLPP, many of whom made financial pledges and donations toward the construction of the regional office.

While formally receiving the architectural design and construction plan from the technical team, President Bio thanked the party’s national executive for their commitment and dedication to strengthening the SLPP and ensuring its continued growth and relevance.

He emphasized that the SLPP has played a significant role in Sierra Leone’s national development since its formation and urged party members to remain united and focused on service to the people.

President Bio noted that the construction of the regional headquarters is not merely about infrastructure, but about deepening engagement with communities and strengthening the party’s connection with the grassroots.

“This project is not just about putting up a building. It is about service to the people. Leadership must go beyond party offices and continue to deliver development, including water, electricity, roads, and opportunities for citizens across the country,” he stated.

The President also distributed pledge and donation cards to party members and supporters, encouraging collective ownership and participation in the construction of the regional headquarters.

National Chairman of the SLPP, Jimmy Batilo Songa, described President Bio as a visionary leader who has fulfilled many of the promises made to the people of the Eastern Region.

He said the proposed regional headquarters would serve as a strategic center for party administration, engagement, and mobilisation for generations to come.

“This office will serve the district, the region, and the national party structure for the next one hundred years,” he affirmed.

The new Eastern Regional Headquarters, expected to be completed next year, will serve as a hub for party activities, meetings, and community engagement, and is projected to become one of the most prominent regional party offices in the country.

For further enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

Info@statehouse.gov.sl