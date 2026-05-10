Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Nairobi For Africa Forward Summit

Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday 10 May 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, ahead of the Africa Forward Summit scheduled for 11–12 May 2026.

The high-level summit is jointly hosted by President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya and President Emmanuel Macron of France, bringing together African leaders, global policymakers, investors, development partners, and international financial institutions to discuss trade, investment, climate change, sustainable finance, the blue economy, digital transformation, public health, green industrialisation, and youth empowerment.

More than 1,500 participants, including Heads of State and Government, ministers, business leaders, civil society actors, and multilateral institutions, are expected to attend the summit aimed at strengthening Africa–France cooperation and advancing sustainable development across the continent.

For Sierra Leone and other African countries, the summit presents an opportunity to deepen diplomatic and economic partnerships, mobilise private sector investments, strengthen agricultural cooperation, and attract new socio-economic opportunities amid evolving global geopolitical dynamics.

On the margins of the Summit, President Bio is expected to hold bilateral engagements focusing on deepening multilateral cooperation and investment opportunities.

Upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, President Bio was received by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Peter K. Lavahun, and senior officials from Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

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