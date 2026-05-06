Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Relaunches Sierratel, Commits To Stronger Public-Private Partnership In Telecoms Sector

Miatta Conference Centre, Brookfields, Freetown, Tuesday 5 May 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has officially relaunched Sierratel as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) through a strategic partnership with Africell, marking the return of the state-owned telecom provider to Sierra Leone’s communications market.

The initiative is expected to expand access to telecommunications services, improve reliability, enhance competition, and create employment opportunities, particularly for young people in the country’s growing digital economy.

In his keynote address, President Bio described the relaunch as a deliberate and forward-looking decision to reposition Sierra Leone’s telecommunications sector for the demands of the 21st century.

“Today, we are choosing to connect differently and to compete seriously. This launch marks a decisive step in strengthening how we communicate as a nation, how we do business, and how we position Sierra Leone for the future,” he stated.

Reflecting on the legacy of Sierratel, the President recalled its historic role as the backbone of national communications, connecting government institutions, enabling commerce, and linking families across the country. He emphasized that Sierratel remains a strategic national asset whose value goes beyond commercial considerations.

“For us as a government, the question was never whether Sierratel should be restored, but how to restore it responsibly and reposition it within today’s competitive telecommunications environment,” he noted.

President Bio paid tribute to the resilience of Sierratel staff, acknowledging their dedication and commitment despite years of operational challenges.

“Institutions do not survive on paper; they survive because people refuse to let them die,” he said, commending staff who continued to serve the institution through difficult periods.

He assured employees that all verified obligations owed to them would be addressed in a structured, transparent, and accountable manner, stressing that this was a matter of duty rather than discretion.

Highlighting the benefits of the MVNO partnership model, the President explained that the collaboration with Africell would enable Sierratel to deliver voice, data, and mobile money services using existing infrastructure while maintaining its national identity.

“This partnership creates real opportunity. It will expand access, improve service quality, and open pathways for young Sierra Leoneans to gain skills, find employment, and participate fully in a growing digital economy,” he affirmed.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the symbolic presentation of a dummy cheque of US$2,000,000 (Two Million United States Dollars) to representatives of unpaid Sierratel workers, signaling government’s commitment to addressing outstanding staff welfare concerns.

In another notable moment, President Bio was presented with a special Sierratel SIM card, offering one-year unlimited internet data, symbolizing the company’s renewed capacity and confidence in delivering reliable digital services.

Minister of Communication, Technology and Innovation, Salima Bah, described the relaunch as a strategic and pragmatic solution to revitalizing Sierratel without the heavy capital burden of building an entirely new network.

She clarified that the partnership with Africell is not a privatization of Sierratel, but rather a deliberate public-private collaboration aimed at restoring the company’s operational relevance, expanding access, and strengthening competition in the telecommunications sector.

The relaunch of Sierratel as an MVNO signals a new chapter in Sierra Leone’s digital transformation agenda, reinforcing government’s commitment to innovation, inclusion, and sustainable growth in the communications sector.

For media enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

Info@statehouse.gov.sl