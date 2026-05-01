Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Freetown Communiqué, Backs Bold Agenda For West Africa Integration And Investment Summit

State House, Freetown, Thursday 30 April 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, in his capacity as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, has received the Freetown Communiqué from a high-level team of expert planners, technical advisers, ministers, and regional coordinators who have been leading preparations for the forthcoming West Africa Integration and Investment Summit (WAIIS 2026). The delegation was headed by renowned energy expert and Special Envoy for the Summit, Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella.

The delegation briefed President Bio on the outcome of several months of intensive planning work culminating in the recently concluded Expert Group Meeting (EGM) and Ministerial Conference held in Freetown as a precursor to the Heads of State Summit later this year.

The technical process focused on four strategic pillars identified as key drivers of regional growth and transformation: energy trade, strategic minerals, agribusiness, and digital transformation. These pillars are intended to strengthen economic cooperation, unlock investment opportunities, expand market access, improve energy security, accelerate food systems transformation, and deepen digital connectivity across West Africa.

Special Envoy for the Summit, Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, informed the President that more than 100 experts, ministers, senior government officials, development institutions, and private sector actors from across the sub-region contributed to the planning process over the last three and a half months. Their work produced the Freetown Communiqué, a strategic outcomes document containing practical recommendations, priority investment pipelines, and policy reforms for adoption at the main WAIIS 2026 Summit.

The delegation emphasized that WAIIS 2026 is being designed not as a ceremonial gathering, but as a deal-focused platform that will bring together Heads of State, ministers, investors, development finance institutions, private sector leaders, academia, and strategic partners to agree on a coordinated economic pathway for shared prosperity in West Africa.

Representatives from countries including The Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone participated in technical consultations and ministerial sessions during the EGM. The Minister of Petroleum, Energy, and Mines for The Gambia, Nani Juwara, formally presented the Communiqué to President Bio on behalf of the planning team, while the Minister of Energy and Minerals of The Gambia also expressed support for the initiative.

A central message from the delegation was the urgent need for West Africa to move beyond rhetoric toward implementation-driven, business-led regional integration. They stressed that the private sector must become the principal engine of sub-regional growth, supported by enabling policies, strategic infrastructure, and cross-border investment partnerships.

The planners also underscored the importance of human capital development, noting that Africa’s youthful population represents one of the continent’s greatest assets if matched by sustained investment in education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and skills development.

In response, President Bio welcomed the delegation and commended the expert planning team for its visionary and results-oriented work. He reaffirmed his commitment, as ECOWAS Chair, to advancing regional integration, economic cooperation, and investment-led development across West Africa.

The President emphasized that the future of ECOWAS lies in stronger connectivity, increased intra-regional trade, modern infrastructure, and policies that create jobs and opportunities for citizens, especially young people and women.

The forthcoming WAIIS 2026 Summit is expected to transform the Freetown outcomes into concrete regional investment deals, strategic partnerships, and a renewed economic vision for West Africa.

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