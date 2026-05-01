Sierra Leone’s President Bio Commissions New Flour Mill, Empowering Local Production And Enterprise

Cline Town, Freetown, Thursday 30 April 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has commissioned a new state-of-the-art flour milling facility operated by Sierra Leone Flour Mill, describing the investment as a strong vote of confidence in private sector-led growth and the productive capacity of Sierra Leoneans.

The facility, owned by businessman Alhaji Amadu Juldeh Sowe, is expected to significantly expand domestic flour production, strengthen food security and reduce reliance on imports.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Cline Town, President Bio described the project as a major milestone in Sierra Leone’s industrial transformation agenda.

He said the investment aligns with his government’s commitment to convert locally available raw materials into finished products, diversify the economy and build national productivity.

“This is not merely the commissioning of infrastructure or the unveiling of a private investment. It is the continuation of a national story of resilience, renewal and economic sovereignty,” the President said.

President Bio reflected on the history of flour production in Sierra Leone, noting that the original flour mill, established in 1968 as the Freetown Flour Mill by Seaboard West Africa Limited, was once a symbol of industrial ambition and played a key role in supplying bakeries across the country with quality flour.

He said the rebirth and expansion of the facility after years of decline restores local production capacity, cuts import dependence and positions Sierra Leone as a more competitive player in the regional agro-processing market.

According to management, the company has increased production capacity from 200 metric tonnes to 600 metric tonnes, helping lower flour prices and improve supply within Sierra Leone and neighboring countries such as Liberia and Guinea.

Chief Executive Officer, Alhaji Amadu Juldeh Sowe, thanked President Bio for creating an enabling business environment and supporting local enterprise through policy reforms and tax concessions.

He said his rise from local baker to factory owner demonstrates what is possible through hard work, discipline and entrepreneurship.

Also speaking at the event, World Bank Country Manager for Sierra Leone, Abdu Muwonge, said the project was evidence of growing collaboration between government, development partners and the private sector.

He noted that the flour mill had benefited from financing and technical opportunities supported by the World Bank and described the investment as consistent with Sierra Leone’s Feed Salone Strategy.

The commissioning of the new facility marks another step in the country’s push for industrialisation, job creation and greater self-sufficiency in food production.

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