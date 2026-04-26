Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Major Infrastructure Projects In Pujehun, Launches Pujehun-Gbondapi Road

Kpanga Krim Chiefdom, Pujehun District, Saturday, 25 April 2026 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned the 25km Bandajuma–Pujehun Road, the Julius Maada Bio Bridge, and the newly completed Gobaru Monument, while also launching the construction of the Pujehun–Gbondapi Road as part of his government’s ongoing infrastructure and food security agenda.

The commissioning ceremony marked a significant milestone in the transformation of Pujehun District, with the iconic Gobaru Monument emerging as a central symbol of modernisation, civic pride, and urban renewal in the district headquarters.

Speaking at the event, President Bio described the projects as “pathways to dignity,” improving access to health facilities, schools, markets, and economic opportunities for citizens.

“Pujehun District has suffered historical injustice for many years, and we are correcting that now,” the President said. “It should not be acceptable to have a district headquarters town without a paved road.”

He noted that travel time between Bo and Pujehun has now been reduced to approximately one hour, compared to several hours previously, describing the improvement as transformative for trade and mobility.

President Bio further announced plans for an integrated energy solution for Pujehun, combining solar and fossil fuel systems, alongside ongoing infrastructure for electricity distribution, including installed generators and expanded power line networks.

He also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to extending road infrastructure through the planned Pujehun–Gbondapi Road, which he said will directly support the national Feed Salone food security programme.

The President commended First Tricon Limited for executing the works and urged continued unity among citizens ahead of the 2028 elections.

Chief Minister Dr David Moinina Sengeh thanked the President for what he described as transformative development in the district, noting that the completed road network has significantly eased transport challenges. He highlighted the completion of 41km of feeder roads and the delivery of the Gobaru Monument with support from Africell.

He further disclosed progress under the Feed Salone initiative, including the cultivation of 10,000 hectares of crops in Pujehun and the consumption of 13,000 bags of locally produced rice. He also reported improvements in the health and education sectors, including the recruitment of 200 health workers, construction of four peripheral health units, ongoing work on a 100-bed hospital, and increasing numbers of students progressing to university.

Minister of Works and Public Assets, Dr Denis Sandy, stated that the President had directed the accelerated completion of all outstanding road and bridge projects, adding that the current administration has delivered more road and bridge infrastructure than any previous government.

First Lady, Dr Fatima Maada Bio, reflected on the past difficulties of accessing Pujehun, noting that the new road infrastructure has significantly improved mobility and livelihoods.

Director General of the Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA), Ing. Alfred Jalil Momodu, described the intervention as unprecedented, noting that three major road-related projects had been implemented simultaneously in one district for the first time. He reported that 140km of roads and eight bridges have been constructed in Pujehun over the last six years.

He also highlighted the Julius Maada Bio Bridge as a long-overdue infrastructure asset that had remained unaddressed for over 90 years until the current administration.

Chairman of the Pujehun District Council, Foday Rogers, said the new infrastructure has greatly improved access to markets, schools, and health services, boosting local economic activity.

Political Leader Hon. Sidi Mohamed Tunis also commended the President for appointing more indigenes of Pujehun into key positions, describing the development projects as historic achievements delivered under challenging national resource conditions.

The commissioning of the Bandajuma–Pujehun Road, Julius Maada Bio Bridge, and especially the Gobaru Monument now stands as a defining moment in the district’s development trajectory, signalling a new era of connectivity, growth, and civic identity for Pujehun.

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