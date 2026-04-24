World Bank Executive Directors Visit President Julius Maada Bio, Reaffirm Strong Support For Sierra Leone’s Development Agenda

State House, Freetown, Friday 24 April 2026 – A high-level delegation from the World Bank, led by Executive Director Dr. Zarau Kibwe, has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, reaffirming the Bank’s continued support for Sierra Leone’s national development priorities.

The delegation, which includes six Executive Directors and three Alternate Executive Directors representing 67 countries, is in Sierra Leone as part of an assessment mission to evaluate the impact of World Bank interventions and strengthen engagement across key sectors, particularly amid global economic challenges.

Introducing the team, Minister of Finance Ahmed Sheku Fantamadi Bangura noted that the visit forms part of a three-day engagement involving consultations with government, private sector, civil society, and media stakeholders. He said the courtesy call reflects the Bank’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Sierra Leone.

Dr. Kibwe commended President Bio’s leadership and reform agenda, noting that Sierra Leone’s macroeconomic direction has strengthened its position within the Bank’s constituency. He emphasized that the visit aims to assess progress and identify areas for enhanced support.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Madam Zainab Ahmed described Sierra Leone as a key partner country and reiterated the Bank’s commitment to supporting government priorities. She highlighted education, energy, and women’s empowerment as critical areas of continued collaboration.

Other Executive Directors, including Mr. Matteo Bugamelli (Italy), Mr. Velavan Gnanendran (United Kingdom), Mr. Arnaud Buissé (France), and Ms. Jiandi Ye (China), praised Sierra Leone’s national development plan for aligning with global priorities, particularly in education, energy, mining, and digital transformation.

In his response, President Bio welcomed the delegation and acknowledged the World Bank’s longstanding partnership and impact across critical sectors of the economy.

“The World Bank’s support has been instrumental in our development journey, especially in agriculture, infrastructure, and human capital,” he stated.

The President emphasized government’s commitment to advancing digital transformation, improving infrastructure, and strengthening flagship programs such as agriculture and the blue economy, noting that sustained collaboration with the Bank remains vital to achieving these goals.

He expressed appreciation for the Bank’s timely support during global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s focus on building a skilled, competitive workforce through quality education and capacity development.

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