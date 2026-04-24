Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Unveils Sierra Leone’s First Industrial Fishing Port In Historic Black Johnson Project

Black Johnson Village, Western Area Rural District, Thursday 23 April 2026– His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has turned the sod for the construction of the Julius Maada Bio Industrial Fishing Port at Black Johnson, marking a historic step toward transforming Sierra Leone’s fisheries sector and advancing the Blue Economy.

In his keynote address, the President described Sierra Leone as a maritime nation by both geography and identity, emphasizing that while the country boasts over 570 kilometers of coastline and some of the world’s richest marine ecosystems, it has long lacked the infrastructure to fully benefit from these resources. He noted that although Sierra Leone has an estimated sustainable fish stock of 450,000 metric tons annually, only a fraction is utilized due to weak systems for harvesting, preservation, processing, and regulation.

President Bio reiterated that for decades, the absence of proper port infrastructure has allowed foreign fleets to extract value from Sierra Leone’s waters, while local fishing communities continue to face significant post-harvest losses.

“This is not a failure of effort, but a failure of infrastructure, investment, and national prioritization. Today, we begin to correct it,” he stated.

Reflecting on his early life, the President spoke of witnessing firsthand the struggles of fishermen whose efforts were not matched by fair economic returns due to systemic gaps.

He explained that the new industrial fishing port will serve as a comprehensive hub for fisheries activities, including vessel berthing, unloading, fuel supply, maintenance, transshipment, fish handling, processing, and distribution to local and international markets. The facility also aligns with global fisheries governance standards, particularly port state measures.

“This is not just a local project; it is Sierra Leone taking its rightful place in the global ocean economy,” he added.

President Bio further recalled his longstanding role in strengthening the country’s maritime framework, including his involvement in the ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1994, when he served as the first Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources .

The President expressed deep appreciation to the government and people of China for the $55 million grant supporting the project, and specifically thanked Xi Jinping for the partnership.

“This partnership is responsive, respectful, and results-driven. On behalf of every Sierra Leonean who will benefit, I say thank you,” he said.

The project is expected to boost fisheries productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, create jobs, enhance exports, and strengthen Sierra Leone’s position in the global fisheries value chain.

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