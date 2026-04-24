Sierra Leone And Senegal Deepen Strategic Partnership In Mining And Energy Through Landmark Treaty Signing In Dakar

Dakar International Conference Centre, Senegal, Monday 20 April 2026 – Under the strategic leadership of His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, the Government of Sierra Leone has signed a mining and energy cooperation treaty with the Republic of Senegal aimed at exploring and harnessing shared strategic opportunities in the extractive and energy sectors.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Mr. Julius Daniel Mattai, on behalf of Sierra Leone, alongside his Senegalese counterpart. The signing took place on the margins of the 10th Edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa, held at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Centre.

The treaty represents a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between Sierra Leone and Senegal, building on commitments made during high-level exchanges between the two countries. These include the state visit of His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, to Sierra Leone, as well as the follow-up visit by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to Freetown.

The newly signed treaty is expected to strengthen collaboration in resource development, energy security, investment promotion, technical expertise exchange, and policy harmonisation between the two countries. It also aligns with broader continental efforts to enhance intra-African trade and economic cooperation under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Officials from both countries described the agreement as a practical demonstration of shared commitment to translating political goodwill into concrete development outcomes that benefit citizens of both nations.

The initiative further reflects the outcomes of earlier bilateral understandings reached in Freetown in June 2024, during which several Memoranda of Understanding were signed covering energy, mining, fisheries, agriculture, petroleum and gas, infrastructure, and trade cooperation.

The Government of Sierra Leone reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships to accelerate national development, attract investment, and promote regional integration through mutually beneficial cooperation.

For media enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl