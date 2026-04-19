Sierra Leone’s President Bio Showcases Practical Leadership In Agriculture, Visits Newton Poultry And Commences 22-Metric Ton Fish Harvest

Freetown/Mafintha Village, Port Loko District, Thursday 16 April 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to agricultural transformation under the flagship Feed Salone Initiative, following a strategic visit to Newton Poultry and the symbolic commencement of a 22-metric ton fish harvest at his farm in Mafintha, Masiaka, Highway.

The President visited Newton Poultry, Sierra Leone’s first fully automated poultry farm, where he was warmly received by Founder, Manav Shahani. Established in 2024, the facility represents a direct response to the President’s call for increased private sector participation in advancing national food security.

With a production capacity of 22,000 eggs per day, Newton Poultry is expected to significantly reduce reliance on imported eggs, provide fresher and more affordable options for consumers, stabilize market prices, and create employment opportunities for Sierra Leoneans. President Bio commended the initiative as a model of innovation and partnership, underscoring the critical role of private investment in achieving the goals of Feed Salone.

Leading by example, President Bio earlier toured his private farm in Mafintha, Masiaka Highway, where he symbolically commenced the harvest of 22 metric tons of tilapia fish. The activity forms part of his broader effort to inspire citizens to actively participate in farming.

The guided tour of the farm, focused on fishponds, poultry unit, and livestock facilities housing high-breed goats, sheep, cattle, ostriches, guinea fowl, and other varieties of poultry. The event attracted government officials, private sector actors, farmers, and members of the media, all witnessing firsthand the progress being made in local food production.

Addressing attendees, President Bio emphasized that his engagements for the day began with a visit to an onion farm at Lokomasama, reiterating that national unity and collective action in agriculture can yield transformative results.

“This is what we mean by transforming the agricultural sector, producing what we eat ourselves,” the President stated. “I am doing so by example. These projects are being driven not by external experts, but by young, energetic Sierra Leoneans who are committed to building our nation.”

He further encouraged citizens to embrace farming as a viable and patriotic endeavor, noting that increased domestic production is essential to achieving food self-sufficiency and economic resilience.

The President’s engagements highlight a dual approach to agricultural transformation, mobilizing private sector investment while demonstrating hands-on leadership, to accelerate progress toward a food-secure Sierra Leone.

For media enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit*

Info@statehouse.gov.sl