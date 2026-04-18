SPECIAL ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO PRESIDENT OF SIERRA LEONE, ON THE OCCASION OF THE GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY – 255KM PRIMARY ROADS PROJECT, BO WATERSIDE BORDER POST, LIBERIA, FRIDAY, 17TH APRIL 2026

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About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
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Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
SPECIAL ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO PRESIDENT OF SIERRA LEONE, ON THE OCCASION OF THE GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY – 255KM PRIMARY ROADS PROJECT, BO WATERSIDE BORDER POST, LIBERIA, FRIDAY, 17TH APRIL 2026
April 18, 2026
11:13 pm
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Keynote Address by H.E. President Julius Maada Bio_Road Commissioning Project in Liberia
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