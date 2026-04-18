Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Reaffirms Commitment To Peace As International Guarantors Review Progress On Agreement For National Unity

State House, Freetown, Friday 17 April 2026 – International moral guarantors of the Agreement for National Unity between the Government of Sierra Leone and the opposition All People’s Congress (APC) have paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, commending his leadership in advancing peace, dialogue, and democratic stability both in Sierra Leone and across the ECOWAS region.

Declaring the purpose of the visit, Board Chairman of the Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion, Rev. Shodankeh Johnson, stated that the delegation was in the country to assess progress made in implementing the agreement and to follow up on recommendations from the Tripartite Committee.

Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, who led the government delegation in recent engagements with the guarantors and the APC, updated the President on the progress of the engagements and assured the guarantors of government’s commitment to continue constructive engagements.

Lead Moral Guarantor, Mrs Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, former Vice President of The Gambia, reiterated that the delegation’s mission was to evaluate implementation progress and support sustained dialogue. She commended President Bio for his demonstrated leadership, particularly at the level of ECOWAS and his broader contribution to peace and stability on the continent.

“We need leaders like you in Africa. You have provided the space for dialogue and engagement,” she stated, while outlining key areas of consensus reached during recent discussions with the APC.

In his response, President Bio thanked the delegation for their continued engagement and reaffirmed his sustained commitment to peace, national cohesion, and democratic governance.

“I have always viewed Sierra Leone not through a political lens, but through a development and peace lens,” the President stated, reflecting on his longstanding dedication to national stability and democratic progress.

He emphasized that the electoral reform process was initiated in the spirit of transparency and inclusivity, with the involvement of international partners serving as neutral arbiters. He reiterated his support for proportional representation, describing it as a system that promotes fairness and inclusivity.

President Bio also highlighted key reforms undertaken by his administration, including the abolition of the death penalty and the repeal of the seditious libel law, underscoring his government’s commitment to strengthening democratic governance.

Calling for unity beyond political divisions, the President urged Sierra Leoneans to extend the country’s tradition of religious tolerance into the political space, reaffirming his vision of transforming Sierra Leone into an “oasis of peace.”

The engagement demonstrates the President’s enduring leadership in promoting inclusive governance in Sierra Leone.

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