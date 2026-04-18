Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Joins President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. Of Liberia To Launch 255km Road Project, Advancing Regional Integration In West Africa

Bo Waterside Border Post, Liberia, Saturday 18 April 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has joined His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. of the Republic of Liberia to officially launch the upgrading of 255 kilometres of primary roads in Liberia under a Design, Build, Operate, and Transfer (DBOT) concession. The project is expected to significantly enhance regional integration and trade within the Mano River Union and across West Africa.

The road project will comprise two major corridors. The Western Corridor will feature a four-lane highway stretching from St. Paul Bridge to Klay, extending to Bo Waterside, with additional links from Klay to Tubmanburg and Madina Junction to Robertsport. The Northern Corridor will include an 86-kilometre two-lane road from Voinjama to Mendikorma.

In his remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony, President Bio described the project as a historic milestone that will reduce travel time, lower transportation costs, and facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services across borders. He noted that the initiative reflects a shared commitment by both governments to strengthening economic ties and improving the livelihoods of citizens.

Reflecting on the longstanding challenges of cross-border travel, President Bio emphasized that the launch of the project signals a new chapter of progress and cooperation. He commended President Boakai for his visionary leadership, noting that the project demonstrates a clear choice for partnership, collaboration, and regional progress.

President Bio further highlighted that both Sierra Leone and Liberia understand the value of peace and the importance of rebuilding nations through unity and resilience. He stressed that the stability currently enjoyed in both countries has created the enabling environment necessary for large-scale infrastructure investments of this nature.

“This project is a dividend of peace,” President Bio stated, adding that it reflects the collective sacrifices made by citizens of both nations to achieve stability and progress. He urged citizens to remain committed to peace, unity, and national development.

Speaking in his capacity as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bio underscored the broader regional significance of the project. He noted that the 255-kilometre corridor forms a critical part of West Africa’s economic infrastructure and will contribute to advancing the goals of regional integration under ECOWAS.

“This is not just a road project for Liberia,” he said. “It is a regional statement, one that strengthens connectivity, promotes trade, and brings us closer to realizing a truly integrated West African market.”

The project is expected to play a key role in boosting commerce, enhancing mobility, and deepening cooperation among countries in the sub-region, reinforcing the shared vision of sustainable development and economic transformation.

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