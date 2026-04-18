Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions NAtCA HQ, Reinforces Commitment To Digital Innovation

Southridge, IMATT, Freetown, Friday 17 April 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has officially commissioned the new headquarters of the National Telecommunications Authority (NatCA), reaffirming his government’s commitment to safeguarding national data, strengthening digital infrastructure, and enhancing service delivery across Sierra Leone.

The modern facility, located at Southridge, Freetown, now accommodates both NatCA and its supervising body, the Ministry of Communication, Technology and Innovation (MoCTI), and houses critical national assets including the National Data Centre and the Network Operations and Regulatory Authority.

Describing the occasion as a significant milestone, President Bio emphasized that the project reflects his government’s dedication to empowering young people and advancing national development through technology.

“Today is not just about commissioning a building; it is about fulfilling a promise to the young people of this country and investing in their future,” he stated.

The President noted that while the project was initiated by a previous administration, his government made the deliberate decision to complete it despite global economic challenges and supply chain disruptions.

“Good decisions for Sierra Leone do not belong to individuals – they belong to the people. We chose to complete this project because it serves the national interest,” he affirmed.

Highlighting the importance of digital sovereignty, President Bio stressed that the new data centre will play a vital role in protecting government information and preserving national dignity. He also acknowledged existing challenges, including the digital divide between rural and urban communities and the high cost of data, assuring that government remains engaged with service providers to address these concerns.

The President further linked digital transformation to broader national priorities, referencing his ongoing efforts in agriculture under the Feed Salone initiative, including recent visits to onion farms and his personal involvement in fish farming as demonstrations of leadership by example.

Minister of Communication, Technology and Innovation, Madam Salima Bah, described the commissioning as a landmark achievement in Sierra Leone’s digital journey. She noted that the telecommunications sector remains a key driver of economic growth and national development.

“With 14 out of 16 districts now connected by fiber, this facility strengthens our capacity to regulate effectively, promote fair competition, and improve service delivery,” she said.

She added that co-locating NatCA and MoCTI within the same building will enhance coordination, while the national data centre will ensure the secure storage and management of government information.

Director General of NatCA, Amara Brewah, disclosed that construction of the facility began in 2015, at a time when demand for telecommunications services was rapidly expanding.

“This building is a testament to institutional continuity and national commitment. It belongs to every leadership that contributed to its completion,” he noted.

Mr. Brewah highlighted that the 10-storey structure includes office spaces for both institutions, a 200-seat auditorium, and essential support infrastructure, positioning NatCA to effectively regulate and support the evolving telecommunications landscape.

The commissioning of the NatCA headquarters marks a major step in Sierra Leone’s drive toward digital resilience, improved governance, and inclusive national development.

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