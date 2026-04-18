President Julius Maada Bio Visits One Of Sierra Leone’s Largest Onion Farms, Boosts Feed Salone Drive

Loko Masama, Lungi, 16 April, 2026 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has visited the Pee Cee and Sons Onion Farm at Loko Masama, Lungi, reaffirming his government’s unwavering commitment to advancing the Feed Salone agenda and strengthening food security across the country.

The 140-hectare farm stands as one of Sierra Leone’s largest onion-producing sites, reflecting growing private sector investment in agriculture and the country’s drive toward self-sufficiency.

Speaking during the visit, President Bio underscored the importance of increasing domestic food production, noting that growing what the nation consumes is critical to reducing reliance on food imports. He emphasized that Sierra Leone possesses the land, human capital, and potential to achieve sustainable food security.

The President further highlighted the importance of collaboration between government and the private sector, describing Pee Cee and Sons as a strong example of what such partnerships can achieve. He commended the company for its early commitment to the Feed Salone initiative and its contribution to boosting local agricultural production.

President Bio also made a strong call for increased women’s participation in agriculture, stressing that empowering women with opportunities and resources is key to transforming the sector and improving livelihoods.

Concluding his visit, the President reaffirmed that Sierra Leone’s transformation journey requires unity, hard work, and collective belief in the country’s potential, assuring that his government remains committed to building a peaceful, resilient, and self-sufficient nation through strategic investments in agriculture.

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