IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi Commits Support To Sierra Leone’s Nuclear Energy Ambitions

Vienna, Austria, Thursday 9 April 2026 – The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Sierra Leone’s pursuit of nuclear energy during a meeting with His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Grossi noted that nuclear energy has become a significant topic of discussion across Africa as countries seek reliable power solutions. He pointed out that while South Africa currently operates the continent’s only commercial nuclear power plant, several other nations are now evaluating nuclear options to meet growing energy demands.

He further explained that the IAEA has strengthened its partnerships with major international financial institutions that have expressed readiness to invest in nuclear energy initiatives.

“I am aware of the hard work you are doing in your country to promote stability and expand energy access for your people,” Grossi said.

President Bio, in response, expressed appreciation for the Director General’s continued support to Sierra Leone, particularly in sectors such as health and food security. He underscored the persistent challenges within the energy sector and welcomed the prospect of collaborating with the IAEA to explore nuclear energy solutions.

The President also emphasized that, in his role as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority, advancing regional discussions on nuclear energy has become increasingly important.

Hon. Kandeh Yumkella, Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy and Food Security, highlighted the ongoing projects supported by the IAEA in Sierra Leone and stressed the need to expand these initiatives as the country explores nuclear energy opportunities.

As Sierra Leone works to address its long-standing energy deficit, exploring nuclear energy presents a critical pathway toward achieving sustainable, reliable and affordable power. Advancing conversations and partnerships in this sector is essential for the country’s long-term economic growth and energy security.

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