Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Vienna For International Vienna Energy And Climate Forum, Sets To Deliver Address On Mission 300 For Powering Africa

Vienna, Austria, Wednesday 8 April 2026 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has arrived in Vienna to participate in the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum (IVECF), where he will deliver remarks on Mission 300, an initiative dedicated to broadening energy access throughout Africa. The forum is scheduled for 9–10 April 2026.

His speech is anticipated to influence key conversations on green industrialisation and climate‑resilient energy solutions, underscoring their vital role in achieving a just transition, fostering stability, building resilience, and promoting shared prosperity in Least Developed Countries and Landlocked Developing Countries.

During his stay in Vienna, President Bio will also engage in several high‑level meetings on the margins of the Energy and Climate Summit.

The IVECF is recognised as a premier global platform that convenes policymakers, innovators, experts, and young leaders committed to advancing sustainable development and climate action.

As he joins this significant gathering, President Bio emerges as a poised international statesman, championing Africa’s call for meaningful investment and genuine partnerships. His continued advocacy reflects a strong conviction in the continent’s immense potential and the transformative impact of collaboration in driving progress for Africa and its people.

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