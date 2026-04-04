Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Advanced Diagnostic And Burns Unit, Marking Milestone In Health Sector Reform

Connaught Government Hospital, Freetown, Thursday 2 April 2026 – His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio has commissioned a state-of-the-art CT Scan, ultrasound equipment, and a modern burns unit at Connaught Government Hospital in Freetown, reaffirming his government’s commitment to a people-centered healthcare system.

The newly commissioned facilities include Sierra Leone’s first publicly owned advanced CT scanners and a fully equipped burns unit, significantly enhancing the country’s capacity to diagnose and manage complex medical conditions.

In his address, President Bio commended healthcare workers, partners, and stakeholders, urging professionalism and proper maintenance of the facilities. He emphasized that a nation’s strength depends on the health of its people, reiterating his government’s focus on human capital development.

He also called on citizens and health professionals to safeguard the new infrastructure to ensure it remains fully functional and beneficial to the public.

In his remarks, the Senior Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Andrew Sorie, described President Bio as a visionary leader whose global partnerships have driven transformative progress in the health sector.

Welcoming the President, Medical Superintendent of Connaught Hospital, Dr I.M. Kapuwa, expressed gratitude for the administration’s sustained investments, noting that the milestone reflects strong leadership and commitment to strengthening Sierra Leone’s health system.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Musa Kabba, explained that the project was inspired in part by lessons from the Wellington fuel tanker explosion, which exposed critical gaps in emergency response capacity. He described the new facilities as a shift from reactive to prepared healthcare delivery.

Representing local partners, the CEO of NP/Leoneoil, Mr Cole, said the project demonstrates what is possible when public and private sectors collaborate, adding that the burns unit symbolizes hope and improved care for citizens.

Minister of Health, Dr Austin Demby, described the commissioning as a historic step in improving diagnostic capability and emergency care, noting that the equipment will significantly strengthen service delivery and patient outcomes.

The commissioning marks a major milestone in Sierra Leone’s healthcare transformation, reflecting ongoing efforts to expand infrastructure, improve service delivery, and build a resilient health system.

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