Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends Bo School’s 120th Anniversary, Calls For Leadership And Investment In Education

Bo School Campus, Southern Region, Friday 3 April 2026 – His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, accompanied by First Lady Fatima Maada Bio, joined alumni, students, and dignitaries to commemorate the 120th Speech Day and Prize-Giving Ceremony of the Bo Government Secondary School, marking over a century of excellence in education and character development.

Held under the theme “Bo School at 120 – Celebrating a Rich Legacy and Inspiring Generations,” the milestone event drew Paramount Chiefs, past and present students, and key stakeholders, beginning with the commissioning of two main entrance gates and reflections on the school’s legacy and future.

Delivering the keynote address, President Bio, a proud alumnus, described the occasion as both personal and historic, noting that the institution has played a defining role in shaping generations of leaders.

“Bo School does not simply produce educated men, it produces men who shape nations,” he stated, emphasizing that the school’s enduring strength lies in its commitment to discipline, character, and leadership.

Reflecting on the theme, the President described legacy as a responsibility that must be actively preserved and strengthened. He urged students to rise to the expectations of the institution and called on alumni to move beyond symbolic support toward structured mentorship and sustained investment.

He stressed that the future of Bo School, and indeed the nation, depends on deliberate efforts to build strong institutions and nurture responsible citizens. According to him, national progress is driven not only by policies but by the quality of people those institutions produce.

President Bio also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to expanding opportunities in education, strengthening institutions, and ensuring that investments made today will deliver lasting national impact.

First Lady Fatima Maada Bio presented prizes and awards to outstanding students and teachers in recognition of academic excellence and service. The ceremony also featured contributions from distinguished alumni, including Alpha Tejan Wurie, who served as guest speaker and reflected on the school’s continued relevance in national development.

The celebration highlighted Bo School’s enduring legacy as a cornerstone of leadership development and its continued role in shaping the future of Sierra Leone.

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