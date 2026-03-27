Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And Ecuador’s Vice President María José Pinto González‑Artigas Hold A Bilateral Engagement On The Margins Of The FII PRIORITY Summit In Miami

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio and Ecuador’s Vice President María José Pinto González‑Artigas held a bilateral engagement on the margins of the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami on Wednesday, 25 March 2026. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation between Sierra Leone and Ecuador, highlighting shared priorities and opportunities for deeper partnership.

During their discussion, they agreed to explore collaboration in education, healthcare, and gender equality and empowerment. Both sides expressed optimism about the future of Sierra Leone–Ecuador relations and affirmed their intent to build a robust and mutually beneficial partnership.

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