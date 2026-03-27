Sierra Leone’s President Bio Calls For Inclusive Global Growth At Fii Priority Summit In Miami, USA

Miami, USA, 26 March 2026 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio has called for a more inclusive and equitable global economic system, urging world leaders, investors, and development partners to prioritize human capital development and sustainable growth.

Delivering a keynote address at the FII PRIORITY Summit 2026 in Miami, President Bio highlighted the urgent need for global cooperation in addressing shared challenges, including economic inequality, climate change, and access to education.

He emphasized that Africa, and Sierra Leone in particular, is ready to partner with international stakeholders to unlock opportunities for growth and innovation. The President underscored his government’s commitment to investing in people, particularly through education, which he described as the foundation for long-term national development.

“Our focus is on building human capital as the most sustainable pathway to economic transformation,” President Bio stated, noting that Sierra Leone’s Free Quality Education initiative continues to expand access and improve outcomes for young people.

The President also pointed to the importance of responsible investment, calling on global investors to align profit with purpose. He stressed that investments in developing countries should not only generate financial returns but also create jobs, build resilience, and improve livelihoods.

Addressing climate concerns, President Bio urged greater support for vulnerable nations disproportionately affected by environmental changes. He reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s commitment to climate action and called for stronger global partnerships to finance adaptation and mitigation efforts.

The summit, which brings together global leaders, business executives, and policymakers, serves as a platform for advancing innovative solutions to pressing global challenges. President Bio’s participation reinforced Sierra Leone’s growing voice on the international stage and its commitment to shaping a fairer and more sustainable future.

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