Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives AU Special Representative For Mali And The Sahel, Reaffirms Commitment To Reintegration Of AES Countries Into ECOWAS

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 10 March 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has received the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Mali and the Sahel and Head of MISAHEL, Mamadou Tangara, during a courtesy call at State House in Freetown.

The visit forms part of the Special Representative’s regional engagements aimed at developing a roadmap to strengthen collaboration between the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and ECOWAS.

Introducing the delegation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Musa Kabba, said Dr Tangara’s visit was intended to brief President Bio, who also serves as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, on his ongoing consultations across the region.

Delivering greetings from the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Dr Tangara thanked President Bio for his leadership and commitment to peace, stability, and regional cooperation. He updated the President on his recent engagements with the leadership of AES member states, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, towards developing a framework for cooperation.

Dr Tangara noted that since the formation of the AES in September 2023, there have been encouraging signs of openness, including the participation of non-AES states in some of the alliance’s engagements, which he described as a positive step toward renewed regional dialogue.

In his response, President Bio congratulated Dr Tangara on his appointment and welcomed the initiative, noting that ECOWAS leaders have been looking forward to constructive engagement with the AES countries.

The President emphasised that as Chairman of ECOWAS Authority, he remains committed to strengthening regional integration and ensuring the reintegration of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger into the bloc, noting that their withdrawal from ECOWAS in January 2024 was not in the long-term interest of the region.

President Bio assured the Special Representative of his full support in advancing dialogue and cooperation aimed at restoring unity and stability across West Africa.

