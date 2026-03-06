WELCOME TO THE SEVENTH EDITION OF THE PRESIDENCY NEWSLETTER

We are pleased to present the seventh edition of The Presidency, the second edition for 2026, highlighting Sierra Leone’s growing influence in global security, governance, and national development under the leadership of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio.

In this edition, President Bio’s participation in the Munich Security Conference 2026 placed Sierra Leone at the center of discussions on Sahel security. He called for genuine engagement beyond geopolitical distractions and renewed unity on United Nations Security Council reform.

On the margins of the African Union Summit, the President launched the 300 Days of Activism initiative to accelerate national development efforts. His meeting with the African Development Bank Executive Director reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s strong economic trajectory, while the UN Women Regional Director pledged continued support for gender reforms.

This edition also highlights key progress in defence and security, including a 25% salary increase for the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) and the launch of the country’s first National Defence Policy and Strategy.

On the spiritual front, President Bio welcomed the leadership of Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited and Arrigo Miglio, encouraging faith leaders to strengthen their role in national development and inspire renewed commitment to the Great Commission.

Warm regards,

SHMCU