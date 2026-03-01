  • info@statehouse.gov.sl

ECOWAS Statement on the Recent Developments in the Gulf Region

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), under the Chairmanship of H.E. Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, aligns itself with the statement of the African Union Commission expressing deep concern over the escalating hostilities in the Gulf region.

KEYNOTE ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. BRIGADIER-GENERAL (RTD) JULIUS MAADA BIO (GCRSL) PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE ARMED FORCES AND CHAIRPERSON OF THE ECOWAS AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT ON THE OCCASION OF THE SEVENTEENTH ARMED FORCES DAY OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE AT THE JULIUS MAADA BIO PARADE SQUARE, WILBERFORCE BARRACKS WEDNESDAY, 18 FEBRUARY 2026 THEME: “Rebuilding the RSLAF through Strategic Transformation for Enhanced National Security and Development in Sierra Leone”
February 19, 2026
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Announces 25% Salary Increase For RSLAF, Launches National Defence Policy And Strategy
February 19, 2026
UN Women Regional Director Pays Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Reaffirms Support For Gender Reforms
February 18, 2026
