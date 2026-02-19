Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Announces 25% Salary Increase For RSLAF, Launches National Defence Policy And Strategy

Julius Maada Bio Parade Square, Wilberforce, Freetown, Wednesday 18 February 2026 – His Excellency President Brigadier (Rtd,) Julius Maada Bio, Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), has announced a 25% salary increment for all ranks of the armed forces, effective April 2026. He also launched Sierra Leone’s first home-grown National Defence Policy and Strategy, aligned with national security priorities, development objectives, and the government’s Big Five Game Changers agenda. The announcements were made during the 17th Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Speaking on the theme “Rebuilding the RSLAF through Strategic Transformation for Enhanced National Security and Development in Sierra Leone,” President Bio unveiled the establishment of Defence Enterprise Services to reposition the RSLAF as an active contributor to national development. The initiative includes an Endowment and Loan Scheme for service personnel and the allocation of 10,000 acres of agricultural land to support projects under the Feed Salone agenda.

The President also announced the approval of the operationalisation of Explosive Management Services to support the mining sector, as well as the creation of an Engineering Corporation to strengthen national infrastructure delivery. Priority projects highlighted include the 52.3-kilometre Mile 91–Rosul Junction feeder road, a 1.5-kilometre paved road at the Armed Forces Training Centre, and a 27-kilometre paved road in Kambia District.

On gender inclusion, President Bio disclosed that female representation in the RSLAF has risen to 14.7 percent, up from single-digit levels at the start of his administration. He praised the progress and called for sustained recruitment and increased female leadership to reach the statutory minimum 30 percent quota in line with the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Act of 2022.

Reaffirming his commitment to veterans’ welfare, the President pledged the swift passage of the Military Veterans Bill currently before Parliament and directed that the process be concluded by May 2026.

In a ceremony marked by military tradition, President Bio also presented new Presidential and Regimental Colours, the highest symbols of honour for the Services, Formations, and Units of the RSLAF.

He closed by commending the officers, men, and women of the RSLAF for their dedication and service. He noted that the past lessons have been painful, but the present demands responsibility and the future inspires confidence that Sierra Leone will remain peaceful, democratic, and worth defending for generations.

The occasion also included the presentation of honours and awards to distinguished guests and serving officers.

