UN Women Regional Director Pays Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Reaffirms Support For Gender Reforms

State Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Wednesday 18 February 2026 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the UN Women Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Dr Maxime Houinato, who reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting Sierra Leone’s ongoing gender-focused reforms, including constitutional review processes and implementation of the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE) Act.

Dr Houinato is in Sierra Leone on a six-day visit aimed at strengthening high-level partnerships and accelerating progress on gender equality and women’s empowerment. Introducing the delegation, the Deputy Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs, Hindowa Buakai Bindi, said the visit reflects appreciation for President Bio’s steadfast leadership and sustained support to women and girls.

The UN Women Regional Director commended Sierra Leone’s landmark achievements under President Bio’s leadership, notably the enactment of the GEWE Act and the Gender Accountability Framework, describing them as pivotal reforms with regional and global relevance. He praised the strong collaboration between the Government and UN Women at both national and international levels, noting Sierra Leone’s progress as a potential model for the region.

In response, President Bio welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for UN Women’s partnership and on-the-ground support. He reaffirmed his government’s full commitment to women’s empowerment through the Human Capital Development agenda, citing progress in girls’ education, improved examination outcomes, the inclusion of pregnant girls in schools, and STEM education for girls in universities.

The President further assured UN Women of his administration’s unwavering commitment to fully implementing the GEWE Act and integrating gender priorities into the ongoing constitutional reform process.

