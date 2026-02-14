Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Declares 300 Days Of Activism, Calls On African Leaders And Partners To Join The Delivery Effort

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Saturday, 14 February 2026 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, has announced a 300-day period of activism as a presidential initiative to accelerate delivery efforts. He has also extended an invitation to fellow African leaders and partners to join Sierra Leone on this critical journey.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly, President Bio emphasized that the 300 Days of Activism will prioritize speeding up progress in reducing maternal mortality. He described this effort as a focused push to strengthen implementation where gaps still exist.

During this activism period, the focus will be on ensuring continuous care throughout pregnancy, promoting safe deliveries, responding swiftly to complications, and providing thorough postnatal follow-up. President Bio pledged that progress will be closely monitored, results shared openly, and success measured by the number of lives saved.

“The urgency is intentional. Too many maternal deaths continue to occur because known solutions are not applied consistently. The purpose of the 300 Days of Activism is to close that gap through discipline, accountability, and sustained political focus,” he affirmed.

“Maternal mortality is not reduced by statements alone; it is reduced by daily decisions and systems that are held accountable for results,” President Bio added.

He announced that the 300 Days of Activism will commence on 1st March 2026.

