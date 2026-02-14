Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Renewed Unity And Action On UN Security Council Reform

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Saturday 14 February 2026 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Coordinator of the African Union Committee of Ten (C-10) Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council, has called on African leaders to intensify collective action and unity to advance Africa’s long-standing demand for meaningful UN Security Council reform.

Speaking at the Meeting of the C-10 Heads of State and Government held on the margins of the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly in Addis Ababa, President Bio described the moment as decisive, marking twenty years since the adoption of the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration—Africa’s unified framework for Security Council reform

President Bio reaffirmed Africa’s unwavering position, stressing that the continent seeks not less than two permanent seats with full prerogatives, including the veto, and five non-permanent seats. He noted that the current structure of the Security Council remains unrepresentative and continues to perpetuate historical injustice against Africa, despite the continent being central to the Council’s agenda

He highlighted key milestones achieved over the past year, including the C-10 retreat hosted by Sierra Leone in Freetown in April 2025, which produced the Freetown Outcome Documents—comprising the African Reform Model, a Strategic Roadmap, and an Aide-Mémoire to guide coordinated advocacy. He also referenced the 13th C-10 Ministerial Meeting in Lusaka, Zambia, which endorsed these outcomes, and subsequent high-level engagements that strengthened Africa’s negotiating posture.

President Bio emphasized that Africa must now move from general advocacy to text-based negotiations within the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) process, warning that any fragmentation or acceptance of diluted reform proposals would weaken the continent’s position. He underscored unity as Africa’s greatest strength and called for predictable financial and logistical support from the African Union system to sustain the C-10’s work

Concluding his statement, President Bio stressed that Africa is not seeking reform as a favour, but as a matter of justice, equity, and legitimacy. He reaffirmed his commitment, as C-10 Coordinator, to advancing the Common African Position with resolve, strategic discipline, and a unified voice, urging leaders to agree on clear next steps to maintain momentum toward a more inclusive and credible global governance system

For medis enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl