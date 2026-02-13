  • info@statehouse.gov.sl

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Genuine Engagement On Sahel, Urges Focus Beyond Geopolitical Distractions

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Genuine Engagement On Sahel, Urges Focus Beyond Geopolitical Distractions

Munich, Germany, Friday, 13 February 2026 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has called for genuine and effective engagement with Europe on Sahel issues, warning against the distractions caused by ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Genuine Engagement On Sahel, Urges Focus Beyond Geopolitical Distractions

President Bio delivered these remarks during a compelling panel discussion titled “Point of Return: Reengaging with the Sahel” at the 2026 Munich Security Conference.

Speaking in his role as ECOWAS Authority Chairman, he emphasized the strides made under his leadership to deepen cooperation between the three Sahelian countries and ECOWAS. He stressed the urgent need for a coordinated strategy to address insecurity in the Sahel that prioritizes civilian safety, fosters economic growth, and invests in the region’s youth.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Genuine Engagement On Sahel, Urges Focus Beyond Geopolitical Distractions

President Bio’s active involvement at this year’s Munich Security Conference highlights his firm commitment to drawing global focus to the escalating security challenges in the Sahel.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Genuine Engagement On Sahel, Urges Focus Beyond Geopolitical Distractions

Sharing the panel with other prominent figures, including João Gomes Cravinho, European Union Special Representative for the Sahel at the European External Action Service, President Bio underscored the critical importance of renewed international partnership.

For media inquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.sl.org

Latest News

newsletter
February 13, 2026
𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐈𝐗𝐓𝐇 𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑!
Read More
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Munich To Discuss Sahel Security Challenges At The 2026 Munich Security Conference
February 12, 2026
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Munich To Discuss Sahel Security Challenges At The 2026 Munich Security Conference
Read More
President Julius Maada Bio Receives Presiding Bishop Of Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited
February 10, 2026
President Julius Maada Bio Receives Presiding Bishop Of Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited
Read More
1 2 3 65
Scroll to Top