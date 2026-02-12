Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Munich To Discuss Sahel Security Challenges At The 2026 Munich Security Conference

Munich, Germany, Thursday 12th February 2026 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has arrived in Munich to participate in the Munich Security Conference. He is set to engage in discussions on the pressing security challenges facing the Sahel region.

The 62nd edition of the Munich Security Conference will bring together world leaders, policymakers, opinion shapers, and security experts from around the globe to deliberate on critical issues in international security policy.

“The Munich Security Conference 2026 will once again serve as a crucial platform for global dialogue on key issues in international security policy,” noted Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference.

As Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority, President Bio will join a panel focusing on the Sahel, alongside distinguished speakers including João Gomes Cravinho, European Union Special Representative for the Sahel, European External Action Service.

For media inquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.sl.org