Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Afdb Executive Director, Commends Strong Economic Performance

State House, Freetown, Monday, 10 February 2026 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the newly appointed Executive Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Elsiddig Mohamed Rahma, who was accompanied by the Bank’s outgoing Country Manager, Dr Halima Yusuf Hashi, on a courtesy call ahead of her exit from office.

Briefing the President, the Minister of Finance, Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura, noted that Dr Rahma represents Sierra Leone, Ghana, Liberia, The Gambia, and Sudan on the AfDB Board. He described him as a seasoned economist who will champion the interests of the country, particularly in managing Sierra Leone’s strong-performing AfDB portfolio across agriculture, infrastructure, and gender empowerment.

Dr Rahma conveyed warm greetings from the President of the African Development Bank and congratulated President Bio on Sierra Leone’s strong economic performance, stable growth, and improved fiscal discipline. He reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting Sierra Leone’s Medium-Term National Development Plan, outlining a new investment focus of 54% on infrastructure, 23% on agriculture, and 23% on multi-sectoral support.

President Bio warmly welcomed Dr Rahma and expressed appreciation to the AfDB President, whom he described as a trusted partner. He reaffirmed government’s commitment to development and national transformation, emphasizing that infrastructure development remains critical to unlocking agricultural potential and inclusive growth.

The President also commended the outgoing Country Manager, Dr Halima Yusuf Hashi, for her dedicated service and strong partnership with government, wishing her continued success and assuring her of Sierra Leone’s enduring friendship.

