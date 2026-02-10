President Julius Maada Bio Receives Presiding Bishop Of Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 10 February 2026 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the Presiding Bishop of Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited, the Most Reverend Darlington Johnson, and his delegation on a courtesy call at State House.

Introducing the delegation, Bishop Julius Laggah, Bishop for Sierra Leone, Ghana, and Nigeria, described the visitors as members of the global leadership of Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited. He thanked President Bio for agreeing to grace the opening session of the Ministry’s international conference, noting that delegates were drawn from countries where the church is established.

Most Reverend Darlington Johnson recalled first meeting President Bio in 2018 and commended him as a leader who acknowledges God and upholds Christian values. He praised Bishop Julius Laggah for his dedication to strengthening the church in Sierra Leone and reiterated the Ministry’s mission of spreading the gospel globally. He also emphasized the church’s commitment to praying for national leaders to receive divine guidance in their decision-making.

Welcoming the delegation, President Bio thanked them for choosing Sierra Leone as host of the international conference, describing the country as deeply rooted in faith. He reaffirmed his belief that political leadership must be guided by spiritual values, noting that he begins each week with prayers and regularly receives spiritual counsel.

The President emphasized that political and religious leaders must work together in the best interest of the people, citing the role of faith leaders during the COVID-19 response in helping communities understand and respond responsibly to the pandemic.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening collaboration between spiritual and political leadership in promoting peace, moral values, and national development for the benefit of all Sierra Leoneans.

