Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Attend Funeral Mass Of The Resurrection Of Late Mrs. Alice Josephine Tucker

Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral, Bo City, Friday, 6 February 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, accompanied by the First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, has joined family members, the Catholic community, sympathisers, and well-wishers at the Mass of the Resurrection of his beloved sister, Mrs. Alice Josephine Tucker (née Bio), held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral in Bo City. She passed away at the age of 76.

With deep sorrow and gratitude to God, the Tucker and Bio families celebrated the life of a devoted sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose life was marked by faith, service, love, and quiet strength. Fondly known as ‘Sisy’, Mrs. Tucker was born on 18 February 1949 in Tihun to the late Paramount Chief and former Member of Parliament for Bonthe District, Charlie Bio, and Madam Saffie Bio.

Scripture readings from the Book of Wisdom (3:1–9) and Romans (8:31–39) reassured mourners of God’s promise of eternal peace and victory over death.

Delivering the homily, Rev. Fr. Samuel von Tucker comforted the congregation, reminding them that death is not a punishment but a passage to eternal life for those who lived in Christ. He affirmed that his mother’s faith, service, and baptism assured her place in heaven.

In his tribute, President Bio described his late sister as a woman of deep faith and compassion who welcomed and nurtured many children within and beyond the Bio family. He noted that her passing leaves a profound gap, but urged mourners to remain steadfast in faith, reminding them that death is inevitable and a call for reflection on life and purpose.

“We should not mourn as people without hope,” the President said, expressing pride in a life well lived and praying for God’s mercy and eternal rest for his sister.

The funeral Mass was attended by Bishops from the Kenema, Makeni, and Bo Dioceses, government officials, family members from home and abroad, members of the Catholic Church, and the Bo community. Mrs. Tucker was later laid to rest at the Bo City Cemetery, CKC.

May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, rest in perfect peace.

