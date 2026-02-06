  • info@statehouse.gov.sl

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Attend Funeral Mass Of The Resurrection Of Late Mrs. Alice Josephine Tucker

Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral, Bo City, Friday, 6 February 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, accompanied by the First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, has joined family members, the Catholic community, sympathisers, and well-wishers at the Mass of the Resurrection of his beloved sister, Mrs. Alice Josephine Tucker (née Bio), held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral in Bo City. She passed away at the age of 76.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Attend Funeral Mass Of The Resurrection Of Late Mrs. Alice Josephine Tucker

With deep sorrow and gratitude to God, the Tucker and Bio families celebrated the life of a devoted sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose life was marked by faith, service, love, and quiet strength. Fondly known as ‘Sisy’, Mrs. Tucker was born on 18 February 1949 in Tihun to the late Paramount Chief and former Member of Parliament for Bonthe District, Charlie Bio, and Madam Saffie Bio.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Attend Funeral Mass Of The Resurrection Of Late Mrs. Alice Josephine Tucker

Scripture readings from the Book of Wisdom (3:1–9) and Romans (8:31–39) reassured mourners of God’s promise of eternal peace and victory over death.

Delivering the homily, Rev. Fr. Samuel von Tucker comforted the congregation, reminding them that death is not a punishment but a passage to eternal life for those who lived in Christ. He affirmed that his mother’s faith, service, and baptism assured her place in heaven.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Attend Funeral Mass Of The Resurrection Of Late Mrs. Alice Josephine Tucker

In his tribute, President Bio described his late sister as a woman of deep faith and compassion who welcomed and nurtured many children within and beyond the Bio family. He noted that her passing leaves a profound gap, but urged mourners to remain steadfast in faith, reminding them that death is inevitable and a call for reflection on life and purpose.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Attend Funeral Mass Of The Resurrection Of Late Mrs. Alice Josephine Tucker

“We should not mourn as people without hope,” the President said, expressing pride in a life well lived and praying for God’s mercy and eternal rest for his sister.

The funeral Mass was attended by Bishops from the Kenema, Makeni, and Bo Dioceses, government officials, family members from home and abroad, members of the Catholic Church, and the Bo community. Mrs. Tucker was later laid to rest at the Bo City Cemetery, CKC.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Attend Funeral Mass Of The Resurrection Of Late Mrs. Alice Josephine Tucker

May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, rest in perfect peace.

For media enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl

Latest News

JOINT STATEMENT BETWEEN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES AND THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE
February 3, 2026
JOINT STATEMENT BETWEEN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES AND THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE
Read More
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Strengthening Regional Cooperation And International Support To Enhance Peace And Security In West Africa
January 30, 2026
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Strengthening Regional Cooperation And International Support To Enhance Peace And Security In West Africa
Read More
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Accra Ahead Of High-Level Consultative Conference On Regional Cooperation And Security
January 29, 2026
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Accra Ahead Of High-Level Consultative Conference On Regional Cooperation And Security
Read More
1 2 3 63
Scroll to Top