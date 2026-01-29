  • info@statehouse.gov.sl

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Accra Ahead Of High-Level Consultative Conference On Regional Cooperation And Security

Accra, Ghana, Thursday, 29 January 2026 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority, has arrived in Accra, Ghana, to participate in the High-Level Consultative Conference on Regional Cooperation and Security, scheduled for 29–30 January 2026.

President Bio was warmly received at Kotoka International Airport by senior officials from the Government of Ghana.

Upon his arrival, President Bio stated, “This afternoon, I arrived in Accra to attend the High-Level Consultative Conference on Regional Cooperation and Security. This important gathering affirms our shared commitment to peace, stability, and progress across our region.”

The conference will convene senior government officials, ministers, and Heads of State and Government from across the region.

