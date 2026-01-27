Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Joint Education Programme At Freetown Polytechnic, Commends CRSG For Skills Transfer

Freetown Polytechnic, Jui Campus, Tuesday, 27 January 2026 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched a Joint Education Programme at the Freetown Polytechnic, Jui Campus, commending the China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG) for its commitment to skills transfer and youth empowerment in Sierra Leone. The programme is a tripartite collaboration involving CRSG, Zhengzhou Railway Technician College, and Freetown Polytechnic, aimed at equipping young Sierra Leoneans with practical, industry-relevant skills.

President Bio described the initiative as timely and strategic, noting that it aligns with his Government’s Human Capital Development agenda and the Big Five priorities, particularly the shift from theory-based learning to practical skills acquisition. “I have always seen education as a navigation tool for development. The skills acquired through this programme will enable trainees to secure employment, particularly with CRSG,” the President stated.

He emphasized that Sierra Leone’s greatest asset is its people, stressing that national development depends on deliberate investment in skills, discipline, and innovation. “This programme speaks directly to employment. The pathway we are building is from learning to earning,” President Bio said, adding that no country can develop without skilled professionals.

He further praised CRSG for identifying skills gaps locally and training Sierra Leonean youth rather than importing foreign expertise, describing it as evidence that government policy has moved “from paper to the ground.” He pledged continued government support and encouraged trainees to embrace both technical competence and strong work ethics.

The Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Zhao Yong, described the programme as a landmark in China–Sierra Leone cooperation, announcing the inauguration of a Centre of Excellence Skills Academy at Freetown Polytechnic. “This initiative focuses on vocational training and guaranteed employment. It is our contribution to building a high-quality technical workforce for Sierra Leone,” Ambassador Zhao said.

Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Dr Haja Ramatulai Wurie, said the programme demonstrates government’s commitment to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), emphasizing that training must be demand-driven and aligned with national development priorities. “This initiative combines classroom instruction with hands-on industry experience. It is about skills transfer, delivery, and measurable outcomes,” she noted.

CRSG General Manager, Du Xinguo, disclosed that his company has operated in Sierra Leone for eighteen years and continues to support infrastructure development and economic growth. He announced that the first cohort of 40 trainees will be employed immediately by CRSG upon completion of the programme, with instruction delivered primarily by Chinese lecturers.

Principal of Freetown Polytechnic, Dr Samba Moriba, described the programme as transformative for youth skills development and revealed that it marked the first official visit by a sitting President to the institution. He added that the Polytechnic’s automotive training programme was inspired by President Bio’s education vision.

Principal of Zhengzhou Railway Technician College, Wu Wei, said the programme focuses on capacity building and talent identification, noting that it would significantly strengthen Sierra Leone’s human resource base.

