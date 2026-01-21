UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebecca Grynspan Commits To Expediting ASYCUDA System Upgrade And E-Commerce Readiness Assessment Support

Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2026 – Rebecca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), has committed to fast-tracking assistance to Sierra Leone in upgrading the ASYCUDA System and undertaking an E-Commerce readiness assessment. This promise was made during a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum gathering.

In her remarks, Secretary-General Grynspan emphasized the organization’s mission to foster inclusive development and trade opportunities for developing nations. “We are very pragmatic. We build capacities and allow countries to run for themselves,” she affirmed.

Praising President Bio for his leadership on both global and regional stages, Grynspan also discussed the challenges posed by unsustainable debt levels, which strain national budgets and hinder progress in social sectors.

President Bio welcomed the UNCTAD leader’s assurance of accelerated support for the ASYCUDA system upgrade, highlighting its significance in enhancing domestic revenue amid declining external aid. He further expressed gratitude for the commitment to carry out the E-Commerce readiness assessment, describing it as crucial for mapping out Sierra Leone’s digital strengths, weaknesses, and gaps. “The E-Commerce Readiness Assessment is vital for us because we need to assess the ecosystem,” President Bio remarked.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alpha Ibrahim Sesay, recalled a previous discussion with Secretary-General Grynspan in April last year, focusing on building existing cooperation, competition policy, trade facilitation, intellectual property rights, and other technical assistance.

In a separate engagement , President Bio also met with Ignazio Cassis, Vice President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs. Both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral ties between their countries and explore avenues for supporting the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

For media inquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl